KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Price Down 21.9%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) dropped 21.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $213.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 36.03% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

