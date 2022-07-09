Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.52 ($14.08) and last traded at €13.46 ($14.02). 17,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.22 ($13.77).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The firm has a market cap of $238.62 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.97 and a 200 day moving average of €21.49.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

