Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $37.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.64.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 356,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.