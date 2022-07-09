Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

