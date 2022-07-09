KUN One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,910.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00023880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $10,314.00 and $16,910.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00123056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00429212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

