Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRUS opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $85.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

