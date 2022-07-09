Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $72.29 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

