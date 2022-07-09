Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $72.29 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
