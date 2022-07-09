Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
KRUS opened at $72.29 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
