Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KRUS opened at $72.29 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

