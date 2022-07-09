LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0009

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $20,594.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033546 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

