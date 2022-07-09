Landbox Achieves Market Cap of $76,342.58 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Landbox has a total market cap of $76,342.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

