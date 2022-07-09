Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Purchases $88,860.84 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $88,860.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,217.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,990 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $160,166.70.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

Shares of LAZY opened at $11.87 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $376.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lazydays by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 63,930.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

