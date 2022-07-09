Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,553,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.