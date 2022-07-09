Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.92.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

