LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Up 3.7%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 14,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 48,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$18.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

Get LexaGene alerts:

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.