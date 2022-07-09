LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Up 3.7%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 14,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 48,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$18.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.
LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)
