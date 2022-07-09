Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,908 shares during the quarter. Marqeta accounts for approximately 14.4% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,892,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 834.9% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 604,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 540,210 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Marqeta stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

