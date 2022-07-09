Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130,041.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $130,041.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00240707 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

