LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

