LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,927.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $488,043.58 and $1,927.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000463 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

