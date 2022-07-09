Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,063,183 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.33% of Loews worth $52,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.