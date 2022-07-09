Lossless Market Cap Hits $9.67 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $9.67 million and $376,255.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00121363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00781986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

