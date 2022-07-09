Lossless Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $383,958.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $10.24 million and $383,958.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00572469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033579 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

