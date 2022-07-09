Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.48.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

