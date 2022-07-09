Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth $263,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

