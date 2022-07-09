Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 0.6%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 2,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

