Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,146 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.96% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $27,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

