Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,326. Magna International has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after buying an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

