Magnolia Group LLC Invests $32.75 Million in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,745,000. America’s Car-Mart accounts for 4.5% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 6.31% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

CRMT opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

