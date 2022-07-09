MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.