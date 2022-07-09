Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23.
About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.