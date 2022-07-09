Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

