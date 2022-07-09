Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.76

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.76 and traded as low as $80.09. Masonite International shares last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 85,457 shares trading hands.
DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.
About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
