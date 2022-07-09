Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.76

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.76 and traded as low as $80.09. Masonite International shares last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 85,457 shares trading hands.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

