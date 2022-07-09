Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.