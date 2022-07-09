Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 10th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $323.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.