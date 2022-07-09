Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Shares of MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

