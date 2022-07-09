Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading 12.1% Higher

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 34,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 18,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
About Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.