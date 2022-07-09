Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading 12.1% Higher

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 34,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 18,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

About Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

