McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.24 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

