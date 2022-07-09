McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 957 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.06. 1,660,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,379. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

