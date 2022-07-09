McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,105 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

