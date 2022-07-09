McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,672. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

