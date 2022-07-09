McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $44.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557,639 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.