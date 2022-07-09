McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTM. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000.

NYSEARCA RTM traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,559. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $192.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53.

