McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 11,063 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $844,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

MBB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,404. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

