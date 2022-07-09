McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 147,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $229.35. 1,939,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,754. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

