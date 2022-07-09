Mdex (MDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $78.18 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00127368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00560989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,143,018 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

