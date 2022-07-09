Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.96.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.