MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 16.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.26% of MercadoLibre worth $157,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.09.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $12.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $708.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,038. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 193.09 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.