Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.43. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

