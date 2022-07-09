Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $35.93 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

