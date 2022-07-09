MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

