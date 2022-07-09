Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.33) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.85) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.42) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

B4B3 opened at €8.15 ($8.49) on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of €12.30 ($12.81). The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.11 and its 200-day moving average is €8.88.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

